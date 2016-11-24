Best Bets: Flashback to summer of ’87

“Though his voice sounds like it is running out of steam, Adams never does. The show was a hit, and the crowd loved it,” according to the reviewer.

Almost 30 years later, Adams returns for a show at Amsoil Arena. The Canadian rocker-vegan-photographer plays a show in support of his latest album “Get Up” on Saturday.

If setlists from other shows on the tour are to be believed, fans can expect upward of 30 songs that hit hard on his greatest hits, but also give time to his newer work.

Bryan Adams plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Tickets start at $45 at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office and ticketmaster.com.

