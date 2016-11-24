But that’s life now for Gaelynn Lea, who will miss her family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Duluth to travel to Chicago, where she will sit in on a few songs during the “25 Years of Pigface” show Friday at the House of Blues.

“That’s going to be the weirdest show,” Lea said in a phone interview last week from Bemidji, where she was doing a residency with middle school-age students that included teaching and performing.

It’s been less than a year since Lea’s cellphone-made video submission to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest was selected from more than 6,000 entries. “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun” won over the contest’s six judges, who credited the classically trained violinist with having an unusual, resonating voice and a captivating arrangement.

Since then, Lea’s world has grown. In Nashville, she played in a songwriter round with one of Alison Krauss’ writers. In Detroit, she crashed at the apartment of a member of His Name is Alive. When Chris Funk of The Decemberists was in Duluth making a music documentary, he joined her onstage for her EP release show.

Lea spoke at CD Baby’s DIY Musician Conference in Chicago, and she met musician Martin Atkins of Public Image Ltd., Ministry and Nine Inch Nails, whose book “Tour:Smart” she read while researching her new life. It was Atkins, who is also in Pigface, who asked her to join the band during Friday’s show.

Seizing the musical moment

Lea is about a decade into her music career. In recent years, she’s been involved with a few bands — including The Murder of Crows with Low’s Alan Sparhawk — in addition to her work as a solo artist. She was in the early stages of figuring out how to do a mini Midwest tour-vacation when she won the Tiny Desk Contest.

Then, with the win, touring became a reality.

She went to Washington, D.C., to record her official Tiny Desk video. Then there were stops in New York, Chicago, California and Oregon that were part of the NPR package.

After those shows, she and her husband, Paul Tressler, decided to keep going — to seize the musical moment.

“I just feel like it’s the obvious thing that we had to try to follow through,” Lea said. “Anyone who would have won that contest would have been ready to do what we’re doing. It was a really great opportunity, and NPR invested a lot of time and energy in getting me started. I felt like I owed it to the whole process.”

Lea researched the logistics and sought advice. She hired a booking agent. She and Tressler fixed up their house and sold it. They bought a van and customized it with a wheelchair lift (Lea was born with brittle bone disease), shelving and a bed. Tressler took a leave from his job.

Last week, Lea was in Bemidji teaching, performing, talking about disabilities, with a CD release show at the Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul on deck. In the hubbub, the couple almost forgot to celebrate the anniversary of their first date 10 years ago.

When a reporter rescheduled a phone interview, they got dinner at Sparkling Waters.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have thought to celebrate,” Lea said.

The busy period starts now for Lea, who will be in her hometown only for small pockets of time in the next few months. She and Tressler are headed to Europe, where she will open for Low in Ireland.

While her life is changing, fellow musician Mary Bue — who has gotten to be friends with Lea in the past five years — said the artist has remained grounded.

“She’s an extremely positive, unbelievable human,” Bue said. “Her positivity is stunning and striking to me. She’s welcoming and gregarious.”

A Christmas person

Lea describes herself as one of those annoying people who cranks up Christmas tunes in mid-September. Three year ago, four days before Christmas, Lea married Tressler.

“Well, I love Christmas,” she said. “I’ve always been a Christmas person.”

When she realized she would be touring during the holiday season, she decided to make a Christmas album.

“Deepest Darkness, Brightest Dawn” is a 14-song collection that was recorded at Sacred Heart Music Center by sound engineer Jake Larson. The 13-song mix of holiday tunes (including “Away in a Manger,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Wexford Carol” and more) is part-instrumental, with just a few songs sung by Lea. There are added instruments by Al Church.

“I tried to make a Christmas album I would want to listen to,” she said. “My personal preference is instrumental. I know that I will probably do more singing in the future, but I still consider instrumental music to be what I do.”

Lea opted to sing “Silent Night,” which opens with violin music before her voice enters quietly, like a single voice in a church. “Love Came Down at Christmas” played at the couple’s wedding. And she said she had to sing “In the Bleak Midwinter,” a personal favorite.

Bue played at Lea’s CD release show last week at the Amsterdam. She said the room was full of appreciative friends and fans. Lea showed off looping skills and violin technique Bue hadn’t seen before.

“It was definitely a reverence,” said Bue, who used to book Lea at Amazing Grace Bakery & Cafe. “There was this level of ‘People are there for you, they’re already won over.’ ”

