Dustin Tessier has a name that Duluthians of a certain age (read: middle-age former hipsters) might recognize. Denfeld students and RecyclaBell patrons would remember him as the quiet kid with the pigtails (or whatever was going on up there) who you’d see at every local-music show. Or as a member of the Jiffy Toast Connection. (Yes, you just read the band name “Jiffy Toast Connection” in the DNT in 2016. Will wonders never cease?)

Today, Tessier is based in Minneapolis and records and performs under the name Timbre Ghost. His debut EP under that nom de plume is “The Ledger,” a dark, pensive handful of songs that recall the work of artists like Neil Young, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, My Morning Jacket and even Sonic Youth in their quieter moments.

This is good stuff. It’s easy to say that simply and directly because the music itself is simple and direct. Truth be told, none of the tones, playing or songwriting is anything you haven’t heard before. The production doesn’t veer off into experimental territory. But what “The Ledger” has going for it is an interest in itself and a confidence without cockiness that should make Tessier a songwriter to watch in the coming years.

“The Key” is a, well, low-key way to start the EP. It’s not as lively as other tracks on the release, but it is a good way into the sound of Timbre Ghost. The midtempo song features a meaty clean chord progression that Tessier sings in overdubbed harmony with himself. The verse melody gently descends, and Tessier plays a tasteful backbeat on the drums behind it all. It truly doesn’t sound like a solo act, but instead like a slightly raggedy band playing in a room with lamps with colored scarves draped over them. “Living in the dark / nobody can see,” Tessier sings in the chorus, over a slightly dissonant progression that has a nice, unexpected rhythmic stutter in it.

“Run Through” approaches Elliott Smith territory, what with its fingerpicked, slightly askew music bed and yearning vocal. “Leap through to me / so I can see,” Tessier sings, again in harmony. This song, like the others on the record, stays pretty back-burner, but as the melodies start to assert themselves in your brain after a few listens, they start to feel bigger. “Run Through” ends with a chiming post-rock riff that ends right as it starts getting intense. (This happens a lot. Bands: don’t be afraid to jam them endings out, darnit. Go listen to some Built to Spill and do what they do.)

“Got No Trouble” is a subtly groovy spaghetti-western thumper that breaks open midway through and gets positively, properly rocking; “Half Life” imagines a parallel world where Radiohead is an Americana band that never took that left turn around “OK Computer” and instead poured all their energy into replicating the feel of Neil Young, mid-Ditch Trilogy; “Black Earth” is a slinky noir song that may feature the EP’s best chorus melodies; and “Sky Line” is as chunky as much of Dinosaur Jr.’s discography, but with a vocal performance that recalls Jim James.

It may be that the six songs on this EP are not destined to change the world, but what they are is sturdy, determined rock songs from a person who is in the process of demonstrating that he has a clear appreciation for and understanding of meat-and-potatoes alt-rock. The next move for Timbre Ghost is to make an album that takes the great start that “The Ledger” is and build on it with songs that are even more melodically sound and expand the sonic palette a bit. Until then, this will do nicely, and it’s probably one of the better local-type releases of the year.

Artist: Timbre Ghost

Album: “The Ledger” EP

Produced by: Dustin Tessier

Website: timbreghost.com

Personnel: Dustin Tessier (all instruments)

Upcoming show: 9 p.m. Friday with Black-eyed Snakes and Black Diary at Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. 1st St.

Tickets: $7 at the door

Tony Bennett reviews music for the News Tribune. He can be reached at tonybennettreviews@gmail.com.