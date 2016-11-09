K. Flay is making up for lost time

The singer, songwriter and producer has earned praise as a startlingly original songsmith who draws upon rap, rock, pop and electronic music. For Flay, 31, it all started with her deep and abiding love for words.

“The very immediate fascination and joy that came from (making music) was the lyrical content,” she says, calling from her new home base of Los Angeles.

Born Kristine Flaherty, she grew up in Wilmette, Ill., and attended New Trier High School. Flay’s parents divorced when she was young and remarried other spouses. Her biological father passed away when she was in her early teens.

After college, Flay moved to San Francisco, where she first began to release her recordings and perform publicly. Her current EP is “Crush Me” (Night Street/Interscope Records).

She called recently to discuss the value of reading books and the personal impact of her late father’s legacy. This is an edited transcript.

Q: When you return to Chicago for a gig, does it feel like a homecoming to you?

A: Yes, it’s a cool thing. In certain ways, I feel I have two hometowns. I have the hometown where I grew up that holds the nostalgia of childhood. I love playing in Chicago. It’s the memory lane hometown, which is really nice. Then I have the musical hometown of San Francisco, because I didn’t really do music (professionally) until I moved out there.

Q: Your recent single “Blood In the Cut” is a powerful song that conjures the intense emotion caused by a dying relationship. Where were you in your life when you wrote it?

A: I was at my mom and stepdad’s house for Christmas. I was in the basement working on music and feeling very angsty. At the time, I was in a bad relationship. I was feeling very vulnerable and low about it. I wrote the song very quickly. Sometimes songs like that come very quickly because it’s a very sincere outpouring of an emotional or psychological state. Then, honestly, I forgot about the song. I was in Nashville working with a producer and I played him a bunch of things including “Blood In the Cut.” When I revisited it, I was so past that point where I had felt bad. Instead I was in a place of real empowerment. I heard it and said, “Oh hell yes! This is a celebratory song!”

Q: What was your inspiration for the song “Hollywood Forever”?

A: I was driving down Santa Monica Boulevard and there’s a cemetery called Hollywood Forever. I thought, “That’s a great name for a song.” I had been thinking a lot about the modern conundrum of how we represent ourselves in a virtual space and that those spaces are proliferating at a rapid rate. I’m intrigued by people who are super adept at manipulating their own image. We all do it to a certain extent. The song is a meditation on image and self-consciousness and whether those things are important or not important at all.

Q: There’s a haunting line in that song: “My father was a user and I’m afraid I’m just the same.” What was your relationship like with your late father?

A: In any kind of writing, I always return to those life markers that lurk forever. In the narrative sense, my relationship to my dad centers on this concept of legacy. I think about this a lot. My dad was a serious alcoholic and ultimately that’s why he died. When you’re a child of someone who struggled with things like that, you look for the common thread. Is there a pattern? Is there an inheritance of pathology in some way? That haunts me. It’s a really common fear. The more I talk to people, the more I find lots of them have the same thought process because addiction and mental illness are so prevalent. There’s nothing to indicate to me that I’m anything at all like my dad. But it’s one of those feelings that I think will haunt me forever.

Q: How did you negotiate art as a child?

A: Growing up there was a fair amount of music in the houses of both my parents. My dad played guitar and he taught me enough to play some Beatles’ songs. But primarily I was a bookworm. I loved reading and still do. My whole family does. It was part of the family culture. Accomplished literacy was a value. I’m grateful for that because it gave me a lot of things, including patience. One of the big things that has been helpful is the process of interacting with art. To read a book is an investment. The whole process of writing, engineering and recording songs also requires quite a bit of attention and patience.

Q: What drew you to start playing music in college?

A: As it is for many people, college was a time of experimentation for me. Not from a substance viewpoint, because I was totally sober in college, but in an intellectual and creative sort of way. I started messing around with music and learning how to record. It wasn’t until after college that I put out my first mixtape, started playing in San Francisco and began understanding that it was something I wanted to do.

Q: Given that you were a bookworm in love with words, was it the lyrics that first drew you into making music?

A: You totally hit it on the head. That’s a big part of why I’ve always loved hip-hop. You can say a lot in a rap song. There’s a lot of opportunity for wordplay. The thing that hooked me from the outset was that weird magic of saying something in a way you didn’t know you could. Those tiny little acts of creation were the things I found really compelling. I had never done that before. I had never made something out of thin air. It’s a very human endeavor and joy.