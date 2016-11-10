Best Bets: ‘Doctor Faustus’: Let’s make a deal

A doctor trades in his medicine, law, logic and theology to explore magic in the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s production of “Doctor Faustus” by Christopher Marlowe. He ends up summoning Mephistopheles in the form of the devil. The two strike a deal: Faustus sends Mephistopheles to hell and says that if he is given 24 years of absolute power, he will sell his soul to Lucifer.