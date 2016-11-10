Best Bets: Great Northern Radio Show makes Duluth debut

Great Northern Radio Show, produced and hosted by Aaron Brown, features guest performers, musicians and storytellers. The night will include two performances. The first will feature Woodblind and Dance Attic; the second will include music headliners The Lowest Pair.

Both episodes will be released as separate programs and will air on stations around the stage and as a podcast.

The Great Northern Radio Show players include Duluth Playhouse regulars Jason and Louisa Scorich, Mark and Julie Venhuizen, Sara Breeze and Emily Moe. Other special guests include Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, writer Mark Munger and author Lucie Amundsen.

The program will air live on 103.3-FM KUMD and other regional radio stations and will be rebroadcast on other independent radio stations throughout the state at a later time.

The Great Northern Radio Show is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park MIddle School Auditorium, 3215 W. Third St. Tickets: $10 for adults, free for children and college students. Call Northern Community Radio to reserve a ticket at (800) 662-5799 or go to kaxe.org.

