Best Bets: Textile art gets sassy, sexy
“St1tch : : : red” a multimedia, multiple-artist show takes textiles to a new place. In the case of Frank Palmer, it’s a quilt showing an image of a high-heeled shoe with discarded chewing gum stretched to the ground. Other subjects include skulls, “Star Wars” and sex.
Featured artists are Alexander Kain, Scott Lunt, Cheryl Dennison and Karen McTavish.
The show will include projections by Kathy McTavish and music by Reflectivore and Ire Wolves and a sewing-related performance.
The show will hang through November at the Red Herring Lounge.
Opening reception for “St1tch : : : red” is at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: $5 at the door.
