Best Bets: Textile art gets sassy, sexy

Featured artists are Alexander Kain, Scott Lunt, Cheryl Dennison and Karen McTavish.

The show will include projections by Kathy McTavish and music by Reflectivore and Ire Wolves and a sewing-related performance.

The show will hang through November at the Red Herring Lounge.

Opening reception for “St1tch : : : red” is at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: $5 at the door.

