Best Bets: Art Institute has Nordic touch

“4North: New Work by Alison Aune, Kirsten Aune, Ann Klefstad and Arna Rennan” considers the idea of place by artists with Scandinavian roots. Expect images representing the natural world, patterns and symbols.

Alison Aune, whose great-grandparents emigrated from Sweden, is a painter with an eye for folk art and patterns of her ancestors. Her sister, Kirsten Aune, specializes in textiles — including the custom-designed fish wallpaper at Northern Waters Restaurant. Klefstad has created lots of public art, including the “Estuary Plaza” at the St. Louis County Government Center in Downtown Duluth and the Lake Superior Zoo’s memorial to the barnyard animals lost during the 2012 flood. Arna Rennan is a plein air painter who spent 13 years living in Oslo.

“4North: New Work by Alison Aune, Kirsten Aune, Ann Klefstad and Arna Rennan” is 5-7 p.m. today at the Duluth Art Institute, 506 W. Michigan St. Free, open to the public

