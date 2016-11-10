Best Bets: The many moods of Dr. Jekyll
The Underground is taking on the many faces of a brilliant scientist with Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” based on the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. The playwright with Minnesota roots’ take on the tale has four variations on Hyde, which blur the definitions of good and evil.
A reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle wrote of an early run of the play: “Stripping away most of the melodramatic details and love interests the tale has picked up ever since its 1886 publication and modifying others, he has fashioned a Jekyll that seems truer to Stevenson but hipper, sexier and more intense than most.”
Rob Larson is Jekyll; and Michael Kraklio, Michael Pederson, Luke Moravec and KT Mueller are Hyde. There is also a love interest in this take of the tale: Kitara Peterson is Elizabeth.
Jonathan Manchester directs.
“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” opens at 7:30 p.m. today and plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through Nov. 19 at The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 at http://bit.ly/2eSWVOl and (218) 733-7555.
