Best Bets: The many moods of Dr. Jekyll

A reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle wrote of an early run of the play: “Stripping away most of the melodramatic details and love interests the tale has picked up ever since its 1886 publication and modifying others, he has fashioned a Jekyll that seems truer to Stevenson but hipper, sexier and more intense than most.”

Rob Larson is Jekyll; and Michael Kraklio, Michael Pederson, Luke Moravec and KT Mueller are Hyde. There is also a love interest in this take of the tale: Kitara Peterson is Elizabeth.

Jonathan Manchester directs.

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” opens at 7:30 p.m. today and plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through Nov. 19 at The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 at http://bit.ly/2eSWVOl and (218) 733-7555.

