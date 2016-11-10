Best Bets: DSSO to perform Vivaldi, Mozart

“The Four Seasons” concert plays twice this weekend — on Saturday at Symphony Hall, then with reduced strings on Sunday at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior.

The program includes the titular piece: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” some of the most famous music from the classical canon; and “Requiem,” which was incomplete when Mozart died in December 1791. (See also: The movie “Amadeus.”) Soloists for “Requiem” include Sarah Lawrence, soprano; Holly Janz, mezzo soprano; Calland Metts, tenor; and Andrew Gangestad, bass.

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra’s “Four Seasons” is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Symphony Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and at 7 p.m. Sunday (with limited strings) at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior. Tickets start at $10 and are available at (218) 623-3776, dsso.com or ticketmaster outlets, including the DECC box office.

