Art gallery

Clare Cooley of Duluth submitted “White-naped Cranes Arching,” one of hundreds of pieces in a variety of subject matters, styles and mediums featured in “Book of Cranes.” The book — published by Pomegranate — features 15 species of cranes and was painted, written and designed by Cooley after she observed them at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wis., the only place in the world all 15 species live. Cooley has lived in Duluth for the past 15 months after a year-long, 22,000-mile road trip around the United States to choose where to relocate. See more of her work at ClareCooley.com.