Juror Dyani White Hawk, a Twin Cities’ based studio artist, selected about 30 pieces to be featured in the 61st annual Arrowhead Regional Biennial, a show that considers work by artists from the upper Midwest. The exhibition has its opening reception from 5-7 p.m. today at the art institute alongside “4North: New Work by Alison Aune, Kirsten Aune, Ann Klefstad and Arna Rennan.” It’s free and open to the public.

White Hawk is an award-winning painter, a lecturer and regular exhibition juror who was curator at All My Relations Gallery in Minneapolis. She considered about 250 submissions for possible inclusion in the biennial.

White Hawk was looking for quality with a strong balance of execution and content, she said. She wanted a variety of genres and mediums, and by both established and emerging artists.

For the latter, she said, a small regional show can offer a resume boost.

“There are times when you see those moments of great promise, where you’re like ‘Wow, I’m excited to see what comes from this person in later years,’ ” White Hawk said. “It’s important to acknowledge that promise and the validity of the work, even if it isn’t as developed as someone else’s. These moments might encourage and give possibility for that to develop.”

Some of the featured works include: Byron Johnson has a small-scale, black-and-white self portrait made of embroidered floss. Laura Andrews’ installation, “It’s Just Grams,” is a black rotary phone on a shelf.

Susanna Gaunt, who has shown photography at the DAI, has a large-scale mixed-media piece. “Specimen” segments the human body and includes drawn insects and light boxes. Keren Kroul’s “Lingering Reflection” is eight segments of watercolor that creates an image like a collage or mosaic.

Duluth Art Institute executive director Anne Dugan said she was aware of White Hawk’s work in 2013, when the artist was selected for a McKnight Fellowship, and she has been a fan of All My Relations Gallery. White Hawk has also done curatorial work at the Tweed Museum of Art at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“I felt like this was a great way to connect her again to the Duluth arts scene,” Dugan said.

Bringing in a guest juror to select work offers a new perspective, which often leads to new featured artists, Dugan said.

“I loved seeing the range of mediums that she represented,” she said.

About $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. White Hawk said she has a few pieces in mind, but she will give the show a final look, now that it’s hung, before the opening reception.

“I was really pleasantly surprised by the variety of work and the strength of the work,” she said. “I was really pleased by how many truly strong applications there were. It was such a pleasant surprise to see such a diversity of artistic creation coming out of a rural region in northern Minnesota. That was exciting.”

If you go

What: Duluth Art Institute’s 61st Arrowhead Regional Biennial and opening reception for “4North: New Work by Alison Aune, Kirsten Aune, Ann Klefstad and Arna Rennan”

When: 5-7 p.m. today

Where: Duluth Art Institute, 506 W. Michigan St.

Tickets: Free, open to the public