Avett Brothers: Just doing what they do

“Yeah, it’s ridiculous,” says Scott Avett, one of the founders, singers and songwriters of the North Carolina folk-rock-bluegrass band. “That’s one of the tunes that was written while we were making the demos in Asheville, N.C. We didn’t know what they would be. We just write and collect ideas. There was this silly revelation of how it didn’t matter.

“I don’t know why the Smithsonian seemed to make sense there. What is the Smithsonian? It’s like a historical museum. Oh, well. I guess it didn’t have to make sense,” he continues. “But it worked last night when we were in Memphis.”

The line is emblematic of the Avetts’ ninth album, not because “True Sadness” is silly or nonsensical — it’s a nice balance between easygoing bluegrass and rock ‘n’ roll and heavy lyrical emotions taken from traumatic events. But it also fit Scott Avett’s goal of being spontaneous and lighthearted. “When I was working on the songs for this record, (I thought): ‘I want to play these songs for people live,’” he says, in a 20-minute phone interview from a tour stop in Little Rock, Ark. “‘The other thing is, I want to throw away some of the brooding, some of the sadness of youth, being a young man and a damaged person.’ So (‘Smithsonian’) is sort of silly and light.”

Working again with super-producer Rick Rubin, the big-bearded Def Jam Records hip-hop pioneer who has worked with Johnny Cash and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Avetts took a new approach to “True Sadness.” When brothers Scott and Seth Avett showed up at the studio with 18 to 25 new songs, according to Scott Avett, Rubin told them: “I want to throw something out.”

Avett said Rubin continued: “You can make a classic Americana record. We can also turn this thing inside out — you guys are mature enough as a creative force. You can remix all these (songs) and assemble them like electronic dance music.”

Avett explained how he and his brother responded: “We’re interested in that, but we also want to do them in this (more traditional) Americana process. We want to do both.”

Finally, Rubin instructed the band’s core members, the two Avetts and singer-bassist Bob Crawford, to record all the new songs as demos, beginning with the poignant acoustic “Fisher Road to Hollywood” and the half-angry, half-goofy “Divorce Separation Blues.” (The latter was inspired by Seth Avett’s divorce from his ex-wife Susan. He has since gotten remarried to “Dexter” star Jennifer Carpenter. They have a 2-month-old son. The song contains yodeling.) Rubin and the band rerecorded them as if remixing dance singles.

“It was all about deconstructing and reconstructing songs to the point they were flushed out and sussed out, completely turned out and backside again,” Avett says. “We were able to choose from that what was the right approach to the song, what was working. It was really, really educational. That’s where Rick and us were completely aligned.”

Brothers Scott (40) and Seth Avett (36) have been the core of the band since it was louder, more rocking, called Nemo and based in Greenville, N.C. They downshifted into acoustic music, playing local guitar pulls; a side project, the Avett Brothers, eventually turned into the priority. The band put out a self-titled 2000 album of sweet brotherly harmonies, mandolins and acoustic guitars, then followed up with 2002’s sprightly “Country Was,” with Crawford as the third member. (The others, today, are drummer Mike Marsh, pianist Paul Defiglia, cellist Joe Kwon and violinist Tania Elizabeth.)

Slowly, the band grew a following, blowing up nationally when “I and Love and You” came out in 2009 — it wasn’t the world’s best-selling album, but it contained the joyfully rocking “Kick Drum Heart” and a tear-jerking title-track love song, both of which would become singalong signatures. The Raleigh News & Observer’s David Menconi recently called the band’s fan base “one of the most rabidly loyal in popular music” — and Avett Brothers tours gross roughly $10 million a year, according to Pollstar.

Amid all this success, over the last few years, the band has dealt with especially heavy problems. In 2011, Crawford’s 2-year-old daughter developed a brain tumor, and the bassist had to rush home from a tour in Germany to tend to her. While she is healthy today, the ordeal was traumatic for both the Crawfords and the Avetts. Since the band’s previous albums, 2012’s “The Carpenter” and 2013’s “Magpie and the Dandelion,” Scott Avett says, “We added among us four children, among the crew and everyone, there was illness and there were divorces. What I noticed was this level of gratitude that I had never experienced or understood.

“The journey has been insane — for us, within our business and our relationships, as well as our family relationships. You’re just trying to take care of each other and love each other,” he continues. “The learning and loss of control has been so, so staggering.”