Luckily, something lit a fire under Deutrom a half-decade or so ago, and he emerged from what seemed like a kind of retirement with the album “The Value of Decay” in 2011. Since then, he’s also put out a number of singles and split EP’s in addition to another solo album, the fantastic “Brief Sensuality and Western Violence.” His latest project — Bellringer — might seem at first blush to be a new band, but it’s really Deutrom trying on the Nine Inch Nails/St. Vincent it-has-a-band-name-but-it’s-really-a-solo-project suit, and so it’s closely related to his other recent work both in sound and approach.

The thing about Deutrom is that he’s got a way of making music that is familiar but also unpredictable. A song like opener “The God of Roosters Does Not Forgive” seems like a straight-up ish-kickin’ ZZ Top/punk hybrid, until it abruptly switches gears midway through and morphs into a slow blues with dissonant descending guitar arpeggios in it that no blues band would ever come up with. The piercing feedback that overtakes the song by its end is a move reminiscent of Deutrom’s Melvins days, when that band would use pure noise to unsettle and upset.

“Quitter” begins with a beautiful clean guitar/Mellotron figure that gets cleaved by a lumbering riff which becomes a base for Deutrom to harmonize with bandmate Monique Ortiz. It’s a nice mixture, the two of them. Truth be told, Deutrom’s voice is pretty weak and warble-y, but when it’s topped off with Ortiz’s much more sultry instrument, it’s a winning combination. “Quitter” is marked by several detours into a kind of Pink Floyd territory, where wordless vocals and David Gilmour-ish guitar playing cast a sleepy spell.

“Inner Freak” is nearly hilarious, given that its back half is filled with jazz chords and flute, but Deutrom pulls it off. “Last night / I opened up a third eye,” Deutrom and Ortiz sing over a slinky music bed that recollects the Melvins track “Black Bock.” On “Double Yellow Line,” Deutrom goes very ambient and very trippy. Here, his voice’s shortcomings actually serve to add a layer of creepiness to the proceedings, and his chiming, eerie guitar choices are the icing on the cake.

The album is only six songs long, but the total time is a healthy 36 minutes. It’s a good choice on Deutrom’s part to keep Bellringer’s debut LP lean and mean. It means each song gets to have an impact, and nothing gets too repetitive.

Mark Deutrom may be a guy whose highest-profile days are behind him, but he’s here today making excellent, creative rock music that gets under your skin in just the right ways.

Artist: Bellringer

Album: “Jettison”

Recorded at: Ohm Recording and Orb Recording, Austin, Texas

Produced by: Mark Deutrom

Website: www.markdeutrom.bandcamp.com

Personnel: Mark Deutrom (guitar, vocals, keyboards), other guests

Tony Bennett reviews music for the News Tribune. He can be reached at tonybennettreviews@gmail.com.