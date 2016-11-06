The song goes something like this:

“Duluth … tell me the truth: Can you raise the roof? Show me some proof.”

The wacky song then launches into a crazy guitar jam and features thousands of people “synchronized jumping” in their seats.

Yes, the four-time Grammy winner and loveable “American Idol” judge sings good-time, party-hearty, country music injected with a little Bee Gees boogie, Olivia Newton John beauty and AC/DC punch.

It’s not really American country music; it’s Australian country music.

And Northland fans love it.

Urban performed a 21-song, two-hour set of high-flying, chrome-polished music to a loud and thoroughly entertained audience. He paraded around the arena, blew air horns, gave a young woman a guitar for her 20th birthday and sweat through his gray V-neck T-shirt.

Strapped into a six-string banjo, Urban, along with his four-piece band, opened the show with a the blazing “Gone Tomorrow (Here Today)” off his ninth major-label album, “Ripchord.” The song set the tone with hard-rocking riffs, tight harmonies and big drums.

Five songs into the set, Urban set down his guitar, stepped into the crowd and interviewed a woman holding a sign boasting she had attended his Saturday night show in Minneapolis. The woman told Urban she was from the Mill City, which earned a smattering of boos — the only displeasure the crowd showed all night.

“But my kids went to UMD,” the woman said, quickly winning back the audience.

Of course, Urban, 49, never lost control of the audience with his chart-topping pop-country songs, leaning heavily on material about driving in cars and new love. A recorded rap from Pitbull on the otherwise buoyant “Sun Don’t Let Me Down” and another recorded bit featuring Urban singing the duet with a four-headed video of Carrie Underwood were the only awkward moments of the night.

Perhaps the biggest highlight saw Urban move to the back of the arena to perform on a small stage like he did, he said, in his early days. As a three-piece band, Urban did his 2008 No. 1 hit “You Sure Look Good in My Shirt” followed by “Somebody Like You,” which featured a snippet of the funky Queen song, “Another One Bites the Dust” and lots of close-up mugging for an on-stage camera.

Urban ended the performance with a mini-greatest-hits package. “Stupid Boy” and “Making Memories of Us” were performed solo on acoustic guitar and “Raise ’Em Up,” his giant sing-along hit recorded with Eric Church in 2013, ended the show in a cloud of confetti.

Red-hot newcomer Maren Morris, 26, opened with a 40-minute set under a bright-red screen featuring the name of her major label debut album “Hero.” Morris, the recent winner of a CMA New Artist of the Year trophy, sang a nice mix of self-penned songs including the rockin’ cruiser “’80s Mercedes” and her biggest hit to date, “My Church,” which brought those on the floor to their feet.