We asked friends, readers, family and coworkers what they were watching/reading/clicking on to escape the 24-hour drone of Trump-this and Hill-yeah.

Here's what you said.

WATCHING

SCIENCE FICTION

Consider the near-future, a world where memories are recordable, the dead are still active on social media and skipping commercials has serious repercussions. A place where a Prime Minister must fornicate with a pig — live and televised — to ensure the safe return of a kidnapped princess. "Black Mirror" is sci-fi-fan-fiction and grim, standalone stories about a modern, tech-hyper society just a bit off-kilter. Three short-short seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, AMC's "The Walking Dead," one of the last-standing pieces of zombie culture, recently started its seventh season by doing something so-something (no spoiler zone) that the collective intake of air during the premiere dang-near might have changed the math behind gravity. The first six seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

POLITICS

You want a president, we've got a president. Harken back to the late 1990s when Josiah Bartlet was in the house, er, White House. This prez from "The West Wing" still has a pretty high approval rating among fans who have doubled back to relive this period in political fiction. The award-winning show with an ensemble cast — Moira Kelly, Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney and so many more — ran for seven seasons and is available for streaming on Netflix.

SUPER NEW

Michael Crichton didn't just imagine a Six Flags with T-Rex — he also saw a whole world filled with beings built to host richie-riches who pay real-live money to come in, roam around and do whatever they want. His novel is the basis for the buzz-show "Westworld," created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, which began airing in early October on HBO.

There is also "This is Us," an NBC series (airs at 8 p.m.) that went straight for that gaping hole in the soul left behind by "Parenthood." The drama spans decades and tells the story of a nontraditional family that includes not-quite triplets.

SUPER HEROIC

If you liked the fast healing properties of Jessica Jones' superheroic kinda boyfriend-ish type guy in the Netflix Original Series about the uber-flawed whisky hound with a grudge, now is your chance to check out his origin story. "Luke Cage" is based on the Marvel character who gets pulled into a battle against the big bad that is trying to take over the city. Netflix recently began streaming the 13-episode high-action super-story.

For those who favor a lighter take on the Pows! and Bams! There is the oh-so lovable "Supergirl," fresh-faced, but filled with ennui. According to lore, young Kara escaped Krypton, was rescued by her super-cousin, and grew up on Earth with a foster family. Now, a slightly awkward adult, she works for a tyrannical newspaper publisher who is holding out for a hero to save her product. It started on CBS, but Season 2 is on the CW. Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN

We are so close to Stars Hollow, you can practically see the glow of bright banter on the horizon. "Gilmore Girls" returns Nov. 25 as a Netflix series made up of four 90-minute episodes linked to the fall, winter, spring and summer. In the meantime, a motivated television consumer could probably put a good dent into the first seven seasons, which are also available for streaming on Netflix. According to a trailer: Three generations of Gilmore women are kicking around the whole "what next?" of life. And somehow, no one grew an additional wrinkle in the past not-quite decade. Must be the coffee?

ON THE FIELD/ICE/COURT

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians. The start of the Minnesota Wild's season. The T-Wolves. The Minnesota Vikings looking, oddly enough, like purple people who are paid to play football. Arena-field-court competitions have proven to be a solid distraction from podium-based battles.

"Any and every possible sporting event," said writer-University of Minnesota Duluth professor Tom Isbell. "If there are two teams and a ball, I'll watch it. Much less tension there than CNN."

WHAT IN THE WEIRD ...

Here's what happens when a Playstation 3 is pitted against a Hydraulic Press: Much crackling, a few pieces take flight. Mostly the plastic just bends and folds. It is said to be much more dangerous than crushing an Xbox. Head presser Lauri Vuohensilta, a Finnish factory owner, has also considered the press-ability of a Barbie Doll, a hockey puck, a rubber duck, a bowling ball in his quick-hit episodes on the Hydraulic Press Channel on YouTube. While you're on the 'Tube, it's always hockey season somewhere. Minnesota's favorite awards ceremony, the Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team, compiled annually after the big tourney, rewards the players with the best flow.

Also: Stare at a backyard fire, a bird feeder, a board game or a long running Words With Friends competition.

LISTENING

THE DARK SIDE

For more than 25 years, Minnesotans especially have been tuned into the Jacob Wetterling case, the story of an 11-year-old from St. Joseph, Minn., who was abducted in front of his brother and a friend on his way home from the video store. With the podcast "In the Dark," American Public Media went all "Serial" on the story, delivering weekly episodes that consider the details of what happened and did not happen fast or effectively enough in what, until recently, had been an unsolved mystery. All nine episodes are available for streaming.

If you like more diversity to your darkness, "Sword and Scale" is a highly researched true crime podcast hosted by Mike Boudet.

"(It's) so dark," said Superior-based fan Eve Utyro. "It's all murder stories — true crimes — fact, rather than all the allegations and speculation ... everything seems so awful right now, but it's all what-if. Sometimes — and this is where it gets dark — sometimes, it's nice to hear actual factual awful things that have happened in the past and knowing the world didn't end."

HARD FACTS

The docu-style podcast "99 Percent Invisible" covers a range of things you didn't know you wanted to know about: the birth of the McMansion, the accidental Salton Sea, how fashions become fashionable.

GET YOUR EMO ON (AND FOLK)

Not only are some of you resurrecting an English band known for its super-sad love songs (and the frontman's wayward tresses), some of you are listening to it on ... cassette. The Cure, meet 2016; 2016, meet The Cure, the new wave-post punk band known for "Boys Don't Cry," "Lovesong," "Just Like Heaven," "Friday I'm in Love," "Pictures of You" (say "when" at any time).

There was also a local shoutout: Charlie Parr can offer a good distraction. Though you'll have to cue up a record. The locally based folk singer is currently on tour in places like Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

GET READ-Y

You're reading nonfiction — whether it be the how-tos on potty training, coffee roasting or Lindy West's "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman" — but mostly you're reading about alternative realities, ranging from Stephen King to Terry Pratchett to Sherlock Holmes to Harry Potter. For those who favor fiction with a Minnesota lean, John Sandford's latest from the Virgil Flowers' series, "Escape Clause," was released in mid-October.

OR, MAYBE

Some people aren't looking to quiet the news, revelations and opinions of high school friends. Hello, FiveThirtyEight.com, a website by Nate Silver that covers politics, sports, science — but mostly politics.

"I'm dreading the end of the most entertaining presidential race in American History," said Mike Scholtz, a local documentary filmmaker.