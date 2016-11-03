The takeover will highlight the hip-hop, indie rock, punk, electronic and more from the Basement's playlists. There will also be ticket giveaways for the Atmosphere-Brother Ali-Dem Atlas show on Nov. 28 at Clyde Iron Works.

The Basement, which has more than 100 students involved throughout the year, airs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. College Radio Day is an annual event.

It's the age-old tale: Shy flower shop employee Seymour harbors secret feelings for his coworker Audrey. Everything changes when the former discovers a human flesh-eating plant, which he promptly names Audrey II.

The shop gains popularity as the plant grows — but keeping it satiated becomes increasingly tricky.

Denfeld High School is staging a production of the 1982 musical "Little Shop of Horrors," which runs at 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $10.

The cast and crew are also holding a "Feed Me, Seymour" food drive with proceeds going to Denfeld students and families in need.

A brewfest regular that performs Celtic punk returns to headline The Grand Minnesota Taste Together, a St. Patrick's Day themed event on Feb. 25, 2017, at Grand Casino in Hinckley.

Dropkick Murphys, which has been on the scene for more than 20 years, played the event in 2013 and 2014. The brewfest starts at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale at 8 a.m at grandcasinobrewfest.com.

As for the beer-wine part of the event: There will be more than 40 featured breweries and wineries offering samples.

Featured guest Blood or Whiskey opens the show.

An up-and-coming act that was nominated for an award for 2016 New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music will play a show at 10 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017, at Grandma's Sports Garden.

Parmalee concert tickets are $23 and go on sale Friday at TwinPortsNightLife.com and Beaner's Central, Electric Fetus and the Sports Garden. Shane Martin, a Minneapolis-based musician, opens.

Parmalee — brothers Matt and Scott Thomas and their cousin Barry Knox and friend Josh McSwain — has opened for Brad Paisley and Jake Owen.