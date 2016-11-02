But this dichotomy is why Ghost has established themselves as a shock-rock group for the ages. They play with dark, button-pushing imagery, but they do so in a way that is organized and thought-out as well as any good occult-horror film. They are measured, controlled, efficient. As blasphemous as their image is, they are as professional and showbizzy as, say, the Blue Man Group.

This extends to their music. Rock fans who like a little (or a lot) of chaos in their bands won't find any on a Ghost release, and the same is true on the band's second EP, the cheekily titled "Popestar." The followup to the group's third LP, "Meliora," the five-song collection once again finds Ghost filling the gap between albums with a serving of cover songs, although, unlike the group's previous "If You Have Ghost" EP, this one features an original, the catchy "Square Hammer."

That song, which the group wrote toward the end of sessions for "Meliora," is an instant Ghost classic with a killer snake charmer riff and a chorus that is as surging and triumphant as any pop radio hit could hope to boast, only with lyrics that are encouraging allegiance to, y'know, Beelzebub.

"Are you on the square / are you on the level / are you ready to swear right here, right now before the devil?" Papa Emeritus sings. The song's verses are gently painted with Rhodes keyboard and pretty harmonies that someone like Rick Springfield might've signed off on, back in the day.

This is the other thing about Ghost: they know what they're doing is funny. The irony of marrying such candy-sweet music to such devilish lyrical content is potent, and they know it. In interviews, the band admits as much — they're not really asking their audience to join a black church, but they're having fun pretending to do that.

On "Popestar," they do this by claiming older songs as their own. In Ghost's hands, the Eurythmics hit "Missionary Man" becomes a dire warning. The lyrics are the same, but when Ghost cranks up the oppressive guitars and loses the honking harmonica of the original, the song takes on a much more serious aura.

And, once again, Ghost proves themselves to be much more than a "metal" band. Yes, their songs are full of riffs and drums, but they can cover Echo and the Bunnymen's "Nocturnal Me" and retain all the original's atmosphere while giving the tune a steroid injection.

The band also shows they are true music connoisseurs with covers of songs by electronic act Simian Mobile Disco and '80s Swedish rockers Imperiet. Really, there's nothing to be gained by covering such obscure music instead of sticking to hits like "Missionary Man," but it proves that Ghost, under their masks, are just music fans looking to share their interests with their fans.

Halloween might be over, but those who are looking to extend the spookiness of the season could do a lot worse than to give "Popestar" a few spins late at night.

Artist: Ghost

Album: "Popestar"

Produced by: Tom Dalgety

Website: ghost-official.com

Personnel: Papa Emeritus III (vocals), Nameless Ghouls (all other instruments)

Listen to "Square Hammer" at duluthnewstribune.com.