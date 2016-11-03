Best Bets: Temporary gallery opens downtown

Northlight Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or by appointment — Tuesday through Saturday.

Featured artists include award-winning landscape photographer Ryan Tischer; April Witzke of Sweetwater Jewelry Designs, who works with Lake Superior stone and sea glass, Kristoffer and Abby Jo Rubin, torchwork glass artists (who also perform folk music as Mama’s Stolen Horses); and Lisa Perlick, an up-cycle clothing artist who makes skirts, jackets, scarves and more from old sweaters and T-shirts.

The gallery will have a grand opening later this month.

Best Bets: Celebrate All Souls

Best Bets: Keith Urban brings ‘Ripcord’ to Amsoil

Best Bets: Treasure hunting

Best Bets: How to survive latter seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’