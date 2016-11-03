Best Bets: Temporary gallery opens downtown
’Tis the season for pop-up shops in downtown Duluth. A handful of local artists will temporarily share a gallery space at 15 N. Third Ave. W.
Northlight Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or by appointment — Tuesday through Saturday.
Featured artists include award-winning landscape photographer Ryan Tischer; April Witzke of Sweetwater Jewelry Designs, who works with Lake Superior stone and sea glass, Kristoffer and Abby Jo Rubin, torchwork glass artists (who also perform folk music as Mama’s Stolen Horses); and Lisa Perlick, an up-cycle clothing artist who makes skirts, jackets, scarves and more from old sweaters and T-shirts.
The gallery will have a grand opening later this month.
