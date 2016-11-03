Best Bets: How to survive latter seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’
If you think you wouldn’t have lasted longer than Season 1 of “The Walking Dead,” the University of Wisconsin-Superior has a tutorial for you. UWS Adventures is hosting Zombie Apocalypse Survival Skills Day — a daylong session that includes lessons in shelter-building, getting unlost, search and rescue and keeping your group together.
Dress for the weather.
Zombie Apocalypse Survival Skills Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin point in Superior. Cost: $10, $5 for UWS students. Register at (715) 395-4647 or http://bit.ly/2exQ6C0.
Best Bets: Celebrate All Souls
Best Bets: Keith Urban brings ‘Ripcord’ to Amsoil