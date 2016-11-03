Best Bets: Treasure hunting
A curated collection of pieces by collectors with vintage books, Nordic-themed goods, jewelry and estate sale picks will be available for browsing during the fourth annual Duluth Junk Hunt.
The twice-yearly indoor market with items from about 75 vendors, mostly Minnesotan, is Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
There is also a farmers market section with local foods and flowers.
Duluth Junk Hunt is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Hall. Tickets: $5 for both days. Some of the proceeds go to the Encounter Youth Center.
