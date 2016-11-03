Best Bets: Keith Urban brings ‘Ripcord’ to Amsoil

Keith Urban is in the middle of his Ripcord World Tour, in support of his new album, released this past May. Maren Morris, straight outta Nashville, opens.

Urban, originally from New Zealand, came on the scene in the 1990s and had No. 1 hits with “But for the Grace of God,” “Somebody Like You,” “You Look Good in My Shirt,” and most recently, “Wasted Time.”

At a recent show in Toledo, Ohio, Urban played more than 20 songs during a two-plus hour set that included songs from a mix of albums, as well as covers of “Jack and Diane” and “No Woman, No Cry.”

Morris recently made her major label debut (Columbia Nashville) with “Hero,” an album that peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 200.

Keith Urban’s Ripcord World Tour plays at 7 p.m. Sunday at Amsoil Arena. Tickets start at $57.50 and are available at Ticketmaster outlets including ticketmaster.com and the DECC box office.

