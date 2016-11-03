Best Bets: Celebrate All Souls

The family-friendly fall arts festival celebrates life, honors ancestors and considers the future.

Dress in black, or better yet, as a skeleton for the event that starts with face-painting, and includes spoken word by local poets Julie Gard, Michelle Mathees and Ellie Schoenfeld; music by the Echoes of Peach and Kako children’s choir; midair dance by aerialist Alex Loch; a parade around the Duluth Public Library block accompanied by members of the Children of the Wild ensemble theater troupe and the Brass Messengers (last seen celebrating smelt).

The Spin Collective will perform alongside local hand drummers, followed by dancing in the train museum.

All Souls Night is 5-9 p.m. Friday at The Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. $10 donation at the door.

SCHEDULE

4 p.m.: Pre-party face painting, Train Museum

5 p.m.: Spoken word poetry, Train Museum

6 p.m.: Music, dance, aerialist, Great Hall

7 p.m. Funeral March for Rotten Ideas, Duluth Public Library block

7:30 p.m.: Spiral dance and fire ceremony, DPL pavilion

8 p.m.: Music and dancing, train museum

