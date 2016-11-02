"He likes to serve up Sweeney Todd-style sausages for snacks," said Manson, a.k.a. Brian Warner, of his character Thomas Dinley. "He's also a childish sociopath who's curious about what's inside a human. His way of finding out is cutting them open, and sometimes before they're dead."

Manson, who's spent much of his career peddling similarly squeamish themes in his music, appears regularly throughout "Salem's" new season. But when not playing a sociopathic butcher, Manson still makes music under the banner of a parental warning sticker.

The Los Angeles singer, finishing his 10th album, "Say10," spoke about what it's like to shed the makeup and play someone other than Marilyn Manson.

Q: You've done a fair amount of film and TV work, but this "Salem" role seems tailor-made for you.

A: (Co-)creator Brannon (Braga) said, "Just be yourself." I said, "What are you trying to say?" He said, "Well, there are a lot of elements in you and Dinley that are the same." "You mean, I have a completely laissez-faire attitude when serving people sausages that are made out of other people?"

Q: Please tell me the leech it looks like you're sucking in one scene was fake.

A: It was not fake.

Q: Great. I can't ever unsee that.

A: We even had a leech wrangler. He was concerned I was going to hurt them.

Q: What's it like to be a "surgeon" from the 1600s?

A: Interesting. (Laughs.) Science wasn't really something that was understood, so this character is the go-to person if you wanted something done that wasn't curable by religion, medicine or the puritanical (remedy) of hangings. If someone comes to his place of business, it provides an array of services from haircuts to tooth-pulling. It's a 1600s version of a strip mall where they have a donut shop next to an orthodontist.

Ironically, he has a lot of things in his office that I have (as decor) in my home.

Q: I'm afraid to ask, but what type of things?

A: Old medical equipment, apothecary (jars). I collect prosthetic limbs, some dating as far back as the Civil War. A lot of people think looking at death, or those kinds of instruments, is morbid and what you'd expect to see in Marilyn Manson's house. It is what you'd expect but way worse.

Q: Are the film and TV roles you've been offered always on the creepy side?

A: There are some people who offer me the ironic role, straight-edged or romantic-comedy roles. As far as comedy goes I can be as funny as I need to be in the right circumstance. But I'm not going to tell you I'm funny now because that makes me obligated to be funny. The pressure. But I like the concept of being a character actor. And I like the careers of Gary Oldman, Tom Waits and Dwight Yoakam.

Q: You look relatively normal in "Salem." By that, I mean you're not wearing Marilyn Manson makeup. Same goes for your role in "Sons of Anarchy." It's like you're in disguise.

A: I normally shave my eyebrows and don't have facial hair, so if you put in facial hair and eyebrows, suddenly I don't look the same. If I ever decide to rob banks, I would be good at avoiding criminal prosecution. I just take off the makeup, grow eyebrows and I'm incognito. The beard is a little more work. It took me a week just to grow stubble (for the Dinley character).

Q: You're also still making albums and touring.

A: Yes, my next album's called "Say10," like Satan. I found that title in my 12th-grade yearbook at Christian school. It goes back that far. The record is very political, socially and sexually. It deals with things I've talked about a lot but may not have sung enough. I work best when I combine imagery and words, rather than just words alone. Acting reminded me of that.

Q: Is it specifically about the upcoming election?

A: It's lyrically ambiguous. I wanted it to be something anyone could interpret. People hear songs that I think are angry as sexy. Or weird songs that I think are sexy as violent. This album, if it were blamed for any problems on life, I intentionally am asking for it because I think art needs to shake ... up. That's what I've always thought. I just needed a little reminder, and that was this (election).

Q: Any other upcoming films or TV roles?

A: I may be doing something next year in a major motion picture; a major superhero film that I can't mention.

Q: And you'd be playing ...

A: A villain, of course.