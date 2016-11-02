Appearing at around the same time as the shark appears in "Jaws," Lane's Walter Burns roared through the door of this thinly veiled version of Chicago's former City News Bureau (the former Criminal Courts Building is lovingly recreated by designer Douglas W. Schmidt). And, for one near-perfect third act of the old farcical school under the direction of Jack O'Brien, he delivered a sublimely funny tour de force that would have had everyone rolling in the aisles were it not shot through with enough emotional resonance for any ink-stained wretch to sweat bullet points over what once churned in Chicago, and now has been torn up, sheet by sheet.

Thankfully, a few characters remain, none more likely to go down with the boring bean counters than Burns. He is the editor who answers a writer asking how many words he wants for a big story that he wants every last darn word he's got if the story's an exclusive. He is the Chicago editor every Chicago writer wants but never gets.

"The Front Page" is perhaps the only play ever penned for Broadway where New York is where you go to die.

For a newspaperman with equal parts newsgathering and fictional writing skills, a deliciously timeless pairing, happiness lies only in Chicago. For this great old Chicago play is not about making it there or anywhere, really, but about loving what you do alongside the crazy people with whom you do it. For these Chicago newspapermen, working at The New York Times is intolerable. It's too much like "working in a bank." Plus ca change.

You could not possibly write such a play about journalism now, not when ledes are crafted in silence on laptops. But in 1928, reporters barked copy into telephones on their desks, calling up those semi-mythical rewrite men (and they were all white men), which serves the needs of the theater perfectly.

In truth, MacArthur and Hecht also spend a good chunk of "The Front Page" lampooning this very newspaper, the one whose faux 1928 front page makes up the Broadhurst Theatre's marquee — no, not over its history of endorsements, but over its global and societal pretensions, here hilariously encapsulated by Jefferson Mays, playing an effete, hypochondriac Chicago Daily Tribune character named Bensinger, who dreams of a posting to Paris while Hildy and Walter of The Daily Examiner do all the heavy lifting in an ugly town of Bolsheviks trying to avoid the gallows, women trying to coax their men away from work/fun and reporters trying to report the news before it swallows them whole. They easily run roughshod over the shrewd, tub-of-lard mayor, beautiful undersold by Dann Florek, and over the haplessly corrupt Sheriff Hartman, a Southern fish in Northern waters, hilariously played by John Goodman as a man in a consistent state of panic.

O'Brien's star-crusted revival — you've also got the likes of Holland Taylor, Sherie Renee Scott and Halley Feiffer in supporting roles — starts out slow but reaches a boil precisely because it captures the addictiveness of newsgathering, which is indeed based on the regular occurrence of unexpected events throwing you into that aforementioned panic. It is not unlike politics that way, which is why the two callings tend to blend. "The Front Page," oft-revived in Chicago, is always a fun play. But you don't normally get the benefit of Lane's readings on such potentially bland lines as "I was in love once. With my third wife," which nearly brought the house down Thursday. You had to be there.

Everyone is older than Hecht and MacArthur conceived them to be, with the possible exception of Lane, who plays the surrogate father of the group. So what? It takes years to master farce. You do have to give up the usual Hildy quality of still being a man in his late 30s who could still switch to a Madison Avenue career in advertising (Slattery enjoyed some laughs there). No real matter. Slattery and Lane played the star writer and all-powerful editor duo as buddy cops, equally dependent on each other, the editor being unable to write and the writer being unable to stop. And in need of the editor's cash. And love.

In a nod to tradition (and partly as an old-school publicity stunt), the show's producer, Scott Rudin, insisted on critics attending opening night, as was common practice in 1928. He wanted the pleasure of seeing critics scurrying like rats up the aisle. This one obliged — heck, this play is about my newspaper — but the premiere started late. The likes of Jon Hamm, Chris Rock and Matthew Broderick had to be coaxed into their seats. So everything you are reading here had to be written in less than an hour. Feeling panicked at the second intermission of this long three-act play, I begged Chicago for more time. One critical wag from a certain East Coast daily with more time suggested it might be funny if the review ended in the middle. Funny to you, the reader, maybe.

I was hoping for a "Begone the Bears!," "Come away you Cubs from the front page!," "Whatever the critic needs" affirmation. You know, as if Walter could be on the end of the email.

Alas, this is 2016. I got told the story needed to be at the copy desk on time. The desk? That gets described in "The Front Page" as the lair of "crummy hobos full of dandruff and bad gin." Uncharitable? Maybe.

Surely further proof that this was a great Chicago play by great Chicago writers, here performed by actors who understand. Oh, and I know. Hecht was a fabulist who moved to New York. They all do.