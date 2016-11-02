In theaters this week

“Doctor Strange”

Dr. Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he looks for healing, and hope, in a mysterious enclave. He quickly learns that the enclave is at the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying reality. Before long, Strange is forced to choose between his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence. PG-13, run time 1:55, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Hacksaw Ridge”

The true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to bear arms during WWII on religious grounds. Doss was drafted and ostracized by fellow soldiers for his pacifist stance but went on to earn respect and adoration for his bravery, selflessness and compassion after he risked his life — without firing a shot — to save 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa. R, run time 2:15, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Trolls”

Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch (Justin Timberlake), her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. PG, run time 1:30, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

Also showing

“The Accountant”

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. With a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) hot on his heels, Christian takes on a state-of-the-art robotics company as a legitimate client. As Wolff gets closer to the truth about a discrepancy that involves millions of dollars, the body count starts to rise. R, run time 2:10, Premiere, Duluth 10

“The Girl on the Train”

Commuter Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple, Scott and Megan, from the window of her train. One day, Watson witnesses something shocking unfold in the backyard of the strangers’ home. Rachel tells the authorities what she thinks she saw after learning that Megan is now missing and feared dead. R, run time 1:55, Duluth 10

“Inferno”

Famous symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows a trail of clues tied to Dante, the great medieval poet. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. PG-13, run time 2:05, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

Investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) springs into action after the arrest of Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), an Army major accused of treason. Suspecting foul play, Jack embarks on a mission to prove that the head of his old unit is innocent. After crossing paths with the law, Reacher must now go on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. PG-13, run time 1:58, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Keeping Up With Joneses”

An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) discovers it’s not easy keeping up with their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot) — especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. PG-13, run time 1:45, Premiere, Lakes 10

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. PG-13, run time 2:07, Lakes 10

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side. PG-13, run time 1:39, Duluth 10

“Priceless”

Desperately in need of money and in hopes of regaining custody of his daughter, James (Joel Smallbone) embarks on a cross-country delivery for cash — no questions asked. When he discovers that he is delivering two young women, the questions in his mind begin haunting him mercilessly. PG-13, 1:37, Duluth 10

“Tyler Perry Boo Madea Halloween”

Madea (Tyler Perry) winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens. PG-13, run time 1:43, Lakes 10

