Best Bets: Okee Dokee Brothers bring-family friendly tunes

Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing have been likened to the Lumineers and the Avett Brothers, have been reviewed by even Sierra Club, and the Chicago Tribune said of the band: “The lyrics are playful, engaging and subtly filled with life lessons. These are songs that encourage kids to find happiness with fewer material possessions and embrace adventures even in trying situations.”

The word from the ODB: Wear a costume.

Okee Dokee Brothers play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for children at css.edu/about/spotlight-arts-and-lectures.html

Best Bets: Halloween-ish meat up

Best Bets: Haunted mansion? You decide

Best Bets: On screen: Variations on knife wielding

Best Bets: CSS presents ‘Anne Frank’

Best Bets: Tommy Stinson plays Red Herring