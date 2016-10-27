Best Bets: Tommy Stinson plays Red Herring

Stinson and Roberts toured together this past summer as a way to “pass the time as we all await the new Bash & Pop record,” Stinson said on Facebook. They liked it so much, they’ve hit the road again with new songs, old songs and potentially ones they make up as they go along.

All “with as few instruments as necessary,” he wrote.

Also on the bill: Rachel Dean and Tim Grey and The Little Black Books.

Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire play at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: Start at $15 at ticketfly.com. Ages 18 and older.

