Best Bets: CSS presents ‘Anne Frank’

Through it, Anne Frank maintains the belief “that in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is an adaptation of the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett directed by Merry Renn Vaughan.

The College of St. Scholastica’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 6 at CSS Theatre, 1200 Kenwood Ave. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, children and students with ID

Best Bets: Halloween-ish meat up

Best Bets: Haunted mansion? You decide

Best Bets: On screen: Variations on knife wielding

Best Bets: Tommy Stinson plays Red Herring

Best Bets: Okee Dokee Brothers bring-family friendly tunes