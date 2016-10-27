Best Bets: CSS presents ‘Anne Frank’
Anne Frank came of age in a secret attic space, hidden with her family while Nazis were sending Jews to their death. All of the typical teen things — fights with her mother, falling in love — occurred while the Frank family lived, quietly, in fear of being discovered.
Through it, Anne Frank maintains the belief “that in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
“The Diary of Anne Frank” is an adaptation of the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett directed by Merry Renn Vaughan.
The College of St. Scholastica’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 6 at CSS Theatre, 1200 Kenwood Ave. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, children and students with ID
