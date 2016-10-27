Best Bets: On screen: Variations on knife wielding

For anyone who has ever dated that one guy who is a little “too close” to his mom — “Psycho” plays at midnight Saturday. It’s the Hitchcock tale of a woman on the lam who settles into a far-flung motel with a creepy owner and a shower that definitely needs improvement.

Then, “Halloween” plays at midnight on, well, Halloween. The 1978 classic by John Carpenter tells the story of an escaped murderer en route to his old slashing grounds.

Both are part of this year’s Zinema 2 Horror Film Series.

“Psycho” is at midnight Saturday and “Halloween” is at midnight Monday at Zinema 2, 222 E. First St. Tickets: $10

Best Bets: Halloween-ish meat up

Best Bets: Haunted mansion? You decide

Best Bets: CSS presents ‘Anne Frank’

Best Bets: Tommy Stinson plays Red Herring

Best Bets: Okee Dokee Brothers bring-family friendly tunes