Best Bets: Haunted mansion? You decide

Now is your chance to shine a flashlight into the nooks and crannies.

Fairlawn and the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Center for Continuing Education are hosting a night tour (with a side of BYOB, excluding red wine) with a presentation by Scott Kenner, a paranormal investigator with audio footage he collected.

Flashlight Tour with a Twist is 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Tickets: $20 at (715) 394-8032. Ages 21 and older.

