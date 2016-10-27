Best Bets: Haunted mansion? You decide
Plenty of spooky things happen at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior. A team from the International Paranormal Society reportedly had a mix of unexplained noises and visuals — including a hovering head — when it conducted an investigation there last year.
Now is your chance to shine a flashlight into the nooks and crannies.
Fairlawn and the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Center for Continuing Education are hosting a night tour (with a side of BYOB, excluding red wine) with a presentation by Scott Kenner, a paranormal investigator with audio footage he collected.
Flashlight Tour with a Twist is 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Tickets: $20 at (715) 394-8032. Ages 21 and older.
