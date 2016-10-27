Best Bets: Halloween-ish meat up

Bratwurst, which features Tyler Scouton as lead meat wringer, Ben Tryon, Jason Ratajek and Brennan Atchison, shares a bill with Monster Mob (horror punk and trash rock) and Lord Montague (hard rock). Also: Wear a costume.

Other things one might encounter at the rare Bratwurst show: doll heads, percussion instruments made from large pipes, religious symbols, a flying hot dog. You’ll be forever changed.

Bratwurst, Monster Mob and Lord Montague play at 10 p.m. Friday at RT Quinlan’s, 220 W. Superior St.

