Best Bets: Halloween-ish meat up
An industrial band that incorporates ground beef, potentially a tenderloin, a steady stream of vintage horror film footage and occasional circular saws plays Friday at RT Quinlan’s.
Bratwurst, which features Tyler Scouton as lead meat wringer, Ben Tryon, Jason Ratajek and Brennan Atchison, shares a bill with Monster Mob (horror punk and trash rock) and Lord Montague (hard rock). Also: Wear a costume.
Other things one might encounter at the rare Bratwurst show: doll heads, percussion instruments made from large pipes, religious symbols, a flying hot dog. You’ll be forever changed.
Bratwurst, Monster Mob and Lord Montague play at 10 p.m. Friday at RT Quinlan’s, 220 W. Superior St.
