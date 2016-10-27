ALBUM REVIEW: Dean Ween goes it alone on debut solo album

And when the brothers Ween split up in 2012, it was like the bad guys won. Dean and Gene fought in public. Gene swore he’d never return, and he made two solo albums. Dean laid in bed with depression, got up, fished, made an album with his side project the Moistboyz, and built a studio, where he started recording the songs that comprise “The Deaner Album,” his first collection of material as a solo artist.

And then, early in 2016, Ween reunited with no comment and began touring again. Mom and Dad were back together, and the dream, it turned out, hadn’t died. It had just been paused for a few years.

So, weirdly, here we are with Dean Ween’s big solo debut, only it now exists almost as an artifact of a time when the world was without Ween. The record is extremely Ween-like, even without the vocals and songwriting of Gene, whose solo record “Freeman” was also Ween-like even without the influence of Dean. If anything, we get to see what happens when you split up the yin and yang of Ween. With Gene, you get the smoothness, the prettiness, the melody. With Dean, you get the rock, the scuzziness, the drunkenness, the drugginess. “The Deaner Album” seems to show that Dean is the Mr. Hyde of the group.

He admits as much in “I’ll Take It (And Break It),” a song about how you can’t trust him with your stuff. Over a slimy, grinding, awesome riff, he promises that “if you let me borrow the thing, you’ll be lucky if I give it back,” and that “when you do, the joke’s on you when you find out that it’s ruined well after the fact.” Literally, the song is a hilarious list of ways that Dean Ween will mess up your stuff. Think twice before loaning this cat your leaf blower.

Then there’s “Bundle of Joy,” in which Deaner talks about how “underneath it all, I’m a really nice guy,” but that he is also a bad mother-you-know-what who takes no you-know-what who will spend his last 20 bucks on cocaine and do unspeakable things in J.C. Penney fitting rooms. He also hilariously refers to himself — a grown man — as the titular “bundle of joy.” The song itself struts hard, like if the Rolling Stones never stopped hanging out with the Hell’s Angels.

Later, Deaner complains about feeling like a loser on “Charlie Brown,” a song that almost sounds like a Butthole Surfers tribute; he compares himself and his friends to transients on the insistent, jabbing “Bums”; and he straight-up threatens to murder with a shotgun the subject of the catchy, jaunty “Tammy.” This is greasy, greasy stuff.

Lyrically, “The Deaner Album” seems to prove that Dean was the guy in Ween who contributed the most to that band’s transgressive side, the side that gave the world enduring classics like “The H.I.V. Song,” for instance. It also proves that his guitar skills were a crucial component, too. Look here to the Allmans tribute “Dickey Betts,” or the spot-on Les Paul imitation “Schwartze Pete,” or the Funkadelic nod “Garry” for more on that subject.

Every song on “The Deaner Album” is really quite good, the lyrics are offensive and hilarious (except for one instance on “Nightcrawler” where guest vocalist Guy Heller of the Moistboyz lazily decides to rhyme “maggot” with a hateful word that just ain’t cool to use in 2016), and the playing by Deaner and his cast of special guests is outstanding but still ragged and rough. Any Ween fan should easily take to this.

Album: “The Deaner Album”

Recorded in Lambertville, New Jersey

Produced by: Dean Ween

Website: www.thedeanweengroup.com

Personnel: Dean Ween (vocals, guitar, drums, other), numerous guests

