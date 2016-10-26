She’s teamed with one of the most traditional of the 21st century pop hitmakers, U.K. producer Mark Ronson, whose work with Amy Winehouse (“Rehab”) and Bruno Mars (“Uptown Funk”) stamped him as the go-to guy for making classic sounds (Motown soul, ‘70s funk) resonate for a new generation.

Gaga embraces that past as well: Its sounds, its look, even its values. “I confess I am lost in the age of the social,” Gaga sings. Huh? Here’s an artist who owned social media for a years with 64 million Twitter followers. Her career has been predicated on playing roles, wearing masks (and outrageous outfits), flirting with and injecting pop tropes with steroids even as she was undermining them. On her first batch of singles and videos (from the self-referential “Poker Face” to “Bad Romance”), she commented on and subverted pop currency even as she racked up No. 1 singles. And she made it look easy.

But when her ambitious but flawed 2013 album, “Artpop,” failed to live up to commercial expectations, she reversed course and teamed up with Tony Bennett for “Cheek to Cheek,” a 2014 album of jazz duets. It was a move designed to reaffirm Gaga’s musical bona fides, reframing her as a class act with a big voice that could hold its own next to one of the great vocalists of the 20th century.

“Joanne” represents Part II of that image makeover, though anybody who’s been paying attention already knows that Gaga has never been anyone’s pop puppet. She’s a songwriter-musician-producer-singer who would’ve been right at home in any number of genre pockets, and “Joanne” could be seen as Gaga’s personal take on classic rock, soul and country.

She offers a hint of the possibilities on “Diamond Heart,” which builds off some of the stylistic mashups of “Artpop” by blending rock drumming and EDM-style dance flourishes. Gaga sings about powering through childhood traumas, but her vocals come off as labored, as if the musical gymnastics can somehow transform the track into the anthem it never quite becomes.

The title track offers another personal snapshot, a sparse ballad named after Gaga’s late aunt and muse. With its hand percussion and subtle string accompaniment, it offers a potentially radical direction that the album might’ve pursued more fully.

But much of the rest comes off as a bland series of collaborations with A-list artists who just blend in rather than stand out. Beck brings a Latin feel to “Dancin’ in Circles,” but it’s as a limp as the “let’s funk downtown” lyrics. Florence Welch sounds strangely muted on the ‘70s soul duet “Hey Girl,” in which the two protean singers tiptoe around each other over a refashioned “Bennie and the Jets” keyboard line.

Gaga mashes up blues and hip-hop on the sassy “A-YO,” but her flirtation with contemporary country is decidedly mixed: a sturdy power ballad “Million Reasons” that sounds like it would play in Nashville, and the embarrassing hoedown “John Wayne,” which piles on the bad-boy-goes-to-the-rodeo cliches.

Gaga doesn’t fare much better when she furrows her brow and tries her hand at social commentary: “Come to Mama” sounds like a show-tune version of a Bruce Springsteen song, complete with cheesy saxophone, and urges, “Stop throwing stones at your sisters and brothers.” On the somber “Angel Down,” the singer declares, “I’m a believer, it’s chaos, where are our leaders?”

It’s a question Gaga might ask herself. Once a step ahead of everyone else in recalibrating what it means to be a pop artist, she made her appropriations and reinventions look like fun. Now she sounds like she’s just trying too hard.

———

‘JOANNE’

Lady Gaga

2 out of 4 stars