While scary, boat’s government theme is just a coincidence

“‘What the government won’t tell you’ just so happened to be in the same year as an election, which is a lot of fun, but totally unplanned,” S.S. William A. Irvin supervisor Alexis Archambeau said.

In a world full of government conspiracies, corrupt politics and allegations coming out of the right and left, it seems the Haunted Ship organizers couldn’t have had a better unplanned theme if they tried. According to Archambeau, it’s quite the process to plan the frightening features.

“To plan each year’s theme and room ideas, we have weekly meeting of about five or six people brainstorming,” she said. “One person will say something, which will lead to two more ideas and so on.”

And sometimes, it’s not even the theme that is the first thing thought up.

“This year, we had a great idea for a room, and after that we decided to make the rest of the ship use the government as a backbone. It is hard to incorporate the theme throughout the entire ship, so that’s where the weekly meetings really come into play. A lot of times, we will take a room and add a small element that ties it back to that year’s theme.”

If the ship alone doesn’t give you a bit of a spook — workers have reported the ship is truly haunted and have had their own experiences aboard — the decked-out Haunted Ship is sure to. The website warns of this year’s theme: “venture deep into the Government’s deepest secrets, but beware, once you learn the truth, there may be no return. Many that know the truth now reside in government-based asylums, where they await medical experimentation. If you escape, you may find yourself in a prison cell and the only exit is the tunnel of death.”

“Our one tip is that Area 51 isn’t the only known alien sighting,” Archambeau said.

The Haunted Ship, which has been scaring people for more than 20 years, will not only be packed with scares of the governmental kind, there will be plenty of zombies and other traditional frights as well.

Though this year’s tours aren’t quite over — the last fright night is on Halloween — organizers are already planning for next year’s event. Ideas are being tossed around, and weekly meetings will start in December for actual planning.

If you go

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday; 6:30-11 p.m. Monday;

Tickets: $12 (cash or check only)

Bring a canned good and receive $2 off your admission

College students, buy one admission ticket, get one free with valid college ID.

For more information, visit www.duluthhauntedship.com.