Duluth East High School presents ‘Cinderella’
Greyhounds go glass slippers with an upcoming production. Duluth East’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opens at 7 p.m. today and plays at 7 p.m. through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school’s auditorium, 301 N. 40th Ave. W.
It’s the classic tale of how a lovely young girl went from scrubbing the floor to the big ball with the help of a fairy godmother and some precocious rodents.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children younger than 5.