    Watch a Sami vampire movie

    By News Tribune Today at 9:47 a.m.

    The Sami Cultural Center of North America is hosting two screenings of a vintage Sami vampire film this weekend.

    “The White Reindeer” plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 4915 E. Superior St. Suite 205. Use the Pitt Street entrance. Free, open to the public.

    The award-winning film, directed by Erik Blomberg, is about Pirita and the reindeer herder who proposes. Aslak is often away from home and Pirita is lonely — until a shaman turns her into a shapeshifting vampire reindeer that the village men cannot resist.

