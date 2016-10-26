Watch a Sami vampire movie
The Sami Cultural Center of North America is hosting two screenings of a vintage Sami vampire film this weekend.
“The White Reindeer” plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 4915 E. Superior St. Suite 205. Use the Pitt Street entrance. Free, open to the public.
The award-winning film, directed by Erik Blomberg, is about Pirita and the reindeer herder who proposes. Aslak is often away from home and Pirita is lonely — until a shaman turns her into a shapeshifting vampire reindeer that the village men cannot resist.