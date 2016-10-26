Longtime writer Schoenfeld named Duluth Poet Laureate

Ellie Schoenfeld of Duluth was selected as the 2016-18 Duluth Poet Laureate for her activity in the local literary community. In 1992, Schoenfeld co-founded Poetry Harbor and organized free readings. From 2004-10, she served on the board of the Spirit Lake Poetry Series. She has also facilitated a monthly writing group in the Federal Prison Camp and conducted a series of writing workshops with an HIV positive support group. Her work has been published in journals and anthologies, including Clover Press’ “Bound Together Like the Grasses” and “The Dark Honey: New and Used Poems.”

During her two-year term, Schoenfeld will organize five public events and present an inaugural poetry reading.

The Duluth Poet Laureate Project was founded in 2005 as a way of honoring local poets and encouraging the appreciation of poetry.

Submitted by Jim Perlman, chairperson of the Duluth Poet Laureate Project