    Music legend Bobby Vee dies at age 73

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:41 a.m.
    Bobby Vee rehearses with a group of 15 girls from St. Joseph's School in Fargo in December 2004 prior to his holiday concert performance at the Fargo Theatre. Darren Gibbins / The Forum

    FARGO, N.D. -- Bobby Vee, the Fargo boy who stepped into the spotlight the day after the music died, died early Monday, Oct. 24, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, according to the St. Cloud Times.

    On Feb. 4, 1959, Bobby Vee and his band The Shadows headlined a show the Moorhead Armory after Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash en route to the show.

    Vee would go on to have hits like “Suzie Baby,” “Devil Or Angel,” “Rubber Ball,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Run To Him” and “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.”

    The musician -- born Robert Velline -- was 73.

