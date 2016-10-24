Minnesota music legend Bobby Vee dies at age 73

Vee, 73, died early Monday morning of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He had been in hospice care at a facility in Rogers, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Born Robert Thomas Velline on April 30, 1943, and raised in Fargo, Vee famously got his big break under tragic circumstances at the age of 15 in 1959. He and his band, the Shadows, were recruited to fill in for Buddy Holly at the Moorhead stop of the Winter Dance Party tour the night after Holly died in a plane crash outside Clear Lake, Iowa.

Vee's career soon rocketed as he earned teen idol fame and landed 38 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 between 1959-1970, including "Suzie Baby," "Devil Or Angel," "Rubber Ball," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Run To Him" and "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes."

A love song in the vein of Holly's "Peggy Sue" originally recorded for Minneapolis's Soma Records, "Suzie Baby" was Vee's first hit and landed him a national deal with Liberty Records in 1959. He scored his first No. 1 in Billboard in 1961 with "Take Good Care of My Baby," written by legendary Brill Building songwriting duo Carole King and Gerry Goffin.

The Beatles recorded "Take Good Care" and another Vee hit, "Devil or Angel," during their failed auditions for Decca Records in 1961, each with George Harrison singing lead vocals. Decades later, Paul McCartney invited Vee over to England to perform in tributes to Buddy Holly, whose song publishing McCartney co-owns. Vee would also perform and record with Holly's surviving bandmates, the Crickets.

In a 2004 Star Tribune interview, Vee said, "There are so many synchronicities to the Buddy Holly connection that spread out all over my career. That has been absolutely enjoyable, because I was and still am such a fan."

As for the night he had to fill Holly's shoes in Moorhead, Feb. 3, 1959, he remembered, "It was very much a show-must-go-on situation. It really was an exercise in mixed emotions. But we had to put that aside and get out there and perform, which was frightening and thrilling at once."

"Tommy Allsup was the lead guitarist of the Crickets," Vee told the News Tribune in 1986. "He later played lead on a lot of my records and I came to be good friends with him. I remember him just on the edge of breaking down -- his eyes were glossy the whole night, as if he was in shock. ... It was just such a strange night."

A few months after the Winter Dance Party gig, the budding teen idol employed an equally young Robert Zimmerman from Hibbing as the piano player in the Shadows, even though the future Bob Dylan didn't yet know how to play piano. Dylan only lasted a couple gigs but never forgot Vee's kindness and influence.

In his 2004 memoir, "Chronicles, Vol. 1," Dylan wrote of Vee, "I'd always thought of him as a brother." In 2013, a year after Vee was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Dylan paid tribute to him during a 2013 concert at Midway Stadium in St. Paul, where he performed "Suzie Baby" and reconnected with Vee backstage.

"I lived here a while back, and since that time I've played all over the world, with all kinds of people. Everybody from Mick Jagger to Madonna and everybody in between," said Dylan, usually a man of few words in concert. "But the most beautiful person I've ever been on the stage with was a man who's here tonight, who used to sing a song called 'Suzie Baby.' I'm gonna say that Bobby Vee is actually here tonight. Maybe you could show your appreciation with just a round of applause. So we've been trying to do this song, like I've done it with him before once or twice — 'Suzie Baby.' "

Just last month, a musical about Vee's life debuted at the History Theatre in St. Paul, "Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story," which showcased his hit songs and highlighted his move back to Minnesota from California to live a balanced life with his wife and their four children in 1980. The musical is scheduled to run through Oct. 30.

Vee continued to perform 75-plus shows per year and make albums well into his 60s. He converted a historic bank in St. Joseph into a recording studio, dubbed Rockhouse Production, which he ran with his musician sons Jeff, Tommy and Robby Velline, who also often served as his backing musicians.

"He's such a laid-back, modest, Fargo kind of guy, he never had the ego/career problems that a lot of other singers had to come to terms with," Jeff Velline said in 2004 of his dad.

Bobby Vee made a number of appearances in the Northland over the years — at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm (formerly Ironworld USA), the Norshor Theatre in Duluth, in Ely, at Big Top Chautauqua near Bayfield and the Virginia High School auditorium, among others. Some of the appearances were for fundraisers.

The Velline kids and Bobby faced the death of Karen in August 2015 from kidney failure several years after she endured a lung transplant. A social worker and psychologist who helped found the Rape Crisis Center for Women in St. Cloud, she and her husband split their golden years between their home on Watab Lake and another in Tucson.

"We supported each other in what we were doing," Karen said in a 2014 Star Tribune interview as she and Bobby celebrated their 50th anniversary while facing their own health crises. "We both had careers, and we both enjoyed the other's career. We were fortunate to have great kids. Now that we've been through tough times and we've really looked at life, I feel a lot of gratitude."

Summing up his own career in 2004, Bobby pointed to an actor instead of a musician as his inspiration, Walter Brennan, known from several John Ford westerns and the TV series "The Real McCoys."

"[Brennan] was a character actor for most of his career," Vee said. "He was in a lot of movies, but he still maintained a certain amount of anonymity. I see myself, happily, as someone like that."

Funeral arrangements for Vee have not yet been confirmed.

The News Tribune contributed to this story.