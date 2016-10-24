Concert Review: A night on the growl at Pioneer Hall

She yowled in her raspy-bluesy-rock voice, “I’m in love” — holding the final note longer than, possibly anyone in the history of leather coats with fringe.

Halestorm, a Grammy Award-winning Nashville-based band, closed out a three-band bill of strong, growly frontwomen with a loud, raw-lyric, guitar-starring set on Sunday night in front of thousands at the DECC’s Pioneer Hall. L.A.-based Dorothy and ’80s fave Lita Ford opened.

Halestorm was loud, fast and furious — from opener “Love Bites (So Do I)” to “Freak Like Me” to a cover of Judas Priests’ “Dissident Aggressor.”

There were a few departures from tone. Hale stood alone and sang the start of “I Get Off” accompanied only by a spare stage light; The crew wheeled out a piano so she could sing “Dear Daughter,” a song that — in addition to being about empowerment — shows how seamlessly Hale could shake off the hard rock scene for the something more Katy Perry-ian or Adele-ish; “I Like it Heavy” segued into an epic 15-or-so minute drum showcase that started with Arejay Hale behind his drums and ended with him, mobile, carrying snares across the stage. (He swore the wipe out was on purpose.)

In between, Lzzy Hale played hype-woman, insisting on singalongs, universal “Hale-yeahs” and admissions of freakdom. At one point there were more rock ‘n’ roll signs in the air than not. She said “Duluth” so many times, it seemed like she might try to sell us a car.

This is a second go-round for this tour of lady rockers — a lineup that Hale initiated.

Lita Ford’s set started with a pre-recorded vocal sketch. The plot line: Dad’s mad because his daughter has the keys to the Ford, again. Foley artisan sounds of him walking down the steps, calling in an increasingly mad-dad voice, “LITA!”

Then there she was. The former Runaway who later conjured dark magic alongside Ozzy Osbourne and also crafted one of the greatest karaoke songs of all time.

“Lita” was written down her pant leg.

“Lita Ford” was printed on the drums.

Her logo, “Lita Ford,” hung on the back wall.

She played a 40-minute set that included recent songs, a shout-out to her memoir “Living Like a Runaway” — “five stars on Amazon,” she said — and the tune that is a strong part of her origin story, “Cherry Bomb,” a song popularized in the mid-1970s by The Runaways, a lineup of teenaged girls that included Joan Jett.

Ford saved the real crowd-pleasers for the finale. Cellphones were raised for “Close My Eyes Forever,” which she performed alongside just-Ozzy-enough bandmate Patrick Kennison.

She closed with, obvi, “Kiss Me Deadly” — hair was flipped, the drum kit shook, and so much Facebook Live happened in the audience. So much.

Then Kennison directed the attention back to Ford and said what everyone was thinking:

“Lita (expletive) Ford.”

You could feel the opener, Dorothy, before you could see the blues rockers. First, the bass rearranged a few less significant organs, then lead singer — the titular Dorothy — skipped in front of the microphone, caught in a greenish spotlight, her long black coat like a cape. She ripped into the throaty, bluesy “Kiss It.”

A guy working the concession stand drummed along on the countertop.

“Welcome to the rock ’n’ roll show,” did she growl?

She got oozy-goozy with the snakey, slow, does-anyone-smoke-anymore song “Woman.” They played a quick 30-minute set filled with equal parts charm, party hardy and gratitude.

She closed with the rowdy “Whiskey Fever,” midway through succumbing to the kind of wardrobe malfunction that, less than a decade ago, could ultimately haunt a pop star for the rest of her career.

Not in 2016, man. And not Martin. She noticed, fixed it, circled her breast and mouthed “nipple” and then kept on singing.