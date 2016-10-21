Review: Duluth storms can’t kill dark Dracula ballet

Unless someone drives a stake through their heart first.

The Minnesota Ballet restaged Bram Stoker’s dark and haunting “Dracula” Friday night at Symphony Hall, giving hundreds of dance, drama and, yes, horror aficionados an early Halloween treat. The two-act, 80-minute performance showcased an emotional and tireless cast, a giant gothic castle with endless skies that shifted from midnight blues, to blood reds and misty greens.

Last performed in 2012, Minnesota Ballet Artistic Director Robert Gardner returned the horror classic to the Duluth stage after a flood crushed its set and a roof collapse damaged its costumes. Still nothing seemed the worse for wear. Perhaps only an earthquake could bury this wonderful production.

Set at the end of the 19th century, “Dracula” follows London attorney Jonathan Harker as he travels into the mysterious Transylvanian countryside to meet with a client-from-hell known as Count Dracula. Over the course of an evening, Dracula learns about Harker’s wife, Mina, and comes to believe she is his long-lost love. Dracula secretly follows the attorney back to England where he wreaks neck-

biting havoc on the Harker family and friends.

Harker, played by Sam Neale, is dressed in a chocolate colored suit and tumbles across the floor throughout the first act being attacked by werewolves, assaulted by vampiresses and confronted by Count Dracula. Neale conveys a sense of calm and tirelessness throughout as his character returns home to the lovely Mina, played by Sarah White.

In England, Mina and her friend, the soon-to-be-married Lucy, played by Emily Reed, celebrate with a dance. Both Reed and White move together with a grace and joy that fills the stage with final look at happiness.

Perhaps the strongest individual routine of the night was performed by Jordan Carney, who plays Renfield, a sanitorium inmate possessed by Dracula’s powers. Carney convulses and writhes in front of doctors and nurses, throwing himself across the stage like a wild animal. The performance earned a deserved round of applause.

Of course, the second act is dominated by Count Dracula, played both eerie and evil by Grand Rapids native Nikolaus Wourms, reprising his 2012 role.

Wourms’ dance is subtle and graceful, yet edgy enough to convey the darkness in the heart of Count Dracula. He bites the neck of Lucy in a dramatic scene and produces the conquering face of a man who just finished a $100 steak.

Later, Reed as Lucy turns in a marvelous performance as she crawls out of her grave, hands clawing at the ground only to be stabbed in the heart by her true love. It’s a wonderful gut punch of horror.

And Wourms knows how to handle a cape. A climactic pirouette, with cape flashing around him like a parachute, earned cheers from the audience only moments before before he meets a fiery end.

The Minnesota Ballet invites children and older vampire enthusiasts to attend the 3 p.m. Sunday matinee performance dressed in capes and fangs or sporting a favorite Halloween costume.