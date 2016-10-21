Earlier this week, a reference to an upcoming volume of his lyrics from 1961-2012 mentioned he is the 2016 Nobel literature laureate -- but that has since disappeared.

The Swedish Academy last week lauded the 75-year-old rock legend -- born in Duluth, raised in Hibbing -- for creating "new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

Earlier this week, the Academy said it had failed to reach Dylan in person but has sent a letter inviting him to the award ceremony, held on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist and inventor of dynamite who endowed the awards.

"It would be fantastic if Dylan wanted to come to Stockholm in December but if he doesn't want to, so be it," Sara Danius, Academy secretary, said in a blog entry.

She noted past instances where laureates were unable to attend, for instance Canadian author Alice Munro in 2013, adding that "whatever transpires, the award belongs to Dylan, which is what is important as far as the Swedish Academy is concerned."

"The laureates are given their Nobel Prizes for what they have accomplished, not an enticement to come to Stockholm," she said.

Dylan is currently on tour and has not publicly commented the award, worth $930,000.

He has won numerous awards, but has sometimes shied away from the ceremonies.