Last week, the Swedish Academy named the (insert Duluth reference) singer-songwriter-artist this year’s recipient of one of earth’s highest honors. As of Wednesday, according to news reports, the keepers of the prize still hadn’t connected directly with Dylan.

Of course they hadn’t. It’s Bob Dylan. Hasn’t anyone been paying attention? He’s been puzzling the normcore scene since 1940-whatever. That’s why we like him.

He’s deserving, locally based Dylan-head John Bushey, host of KUMD-FM’s weekly Dylan-centric radio program “Highway 61 Revisited,” said last week when the award was announced.

“He’s won every other award — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammys, Academy Awards, Golden Globes … it goes on and on. This is the culmination of them all,” Bushey said.

But even Bushey, keeper of so many of Dylan’s words and lyrics, couldn’t imagine what Dylan’s response would be.

“I have no idea,” Bushey said, the day of the announcement. “I do know he’s in hiding right now.”

Since then, Dylan has performed publicly and, as of Wednesday afternoon, still had not mentioned the words “Nobel,” “prize” and “literature” in succession.

“He’s not a fan of these awards,” Bushey said. “He’s one of the strangest, contradictory people I’ve seen for being one of the biggest stars in music, yet wanting to live a completely private life.”

Like a lot of things involving Dylan, this award has its own level of controversy. Some literary-sorts are rueing the lost chance to bring attention to a lesser-known artist, potentially one from a country in need of a boost. And some of the booksellers are plenty peeved that they’ve had to scrap the Nobel Prize in Literature table display.

Then others, including some writers who could feasibly win the award in the future, have given it a favorable nod. Salman Rushdie told his Twitter audience that “From Orpheus to Faiz, song & poetry have been closely linked. Dylan is the brilliant inheritor of the bardic tradition. Great Choice.”

Dylan’s silence is another thing in a long line of behaviors that have defied the world’s expectations, whether it was throwing blue steel in a Victoria’s Secret commercial, making a Christmas album or, heck, going electric.

This, though. This is the most punk rock of all.

In my personal fan fiction, Dylan was wrapped in a robe last Thursday morning, hunched over a bowl of Total when the unfamiliar digits, Swedish prefix, glowed on his phone. Fifth missed call since 3 a.m. from the same number. He groaned something consonant-heavy, considered auto replying “new phone, who dis,” but instead flipped his phone into Airplane Mode for, well, infinity.