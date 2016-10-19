Movies in theaters Oct. 21

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

Investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) springs into action after the arrest of Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), an Army major accused of treason. Suspecting foul play, Jack embarks on a mission to prove that the head of his old unit is innocent. After crossing paths with the law, Reacher must now go on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. PG-13, run time 1:58, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Keeping Up With Joneses”

An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) discovers it’s not easy keeping up with their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot) — especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. PG-13, run time 1:45, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side. PG-13, run time 1:39, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Tyler Perry Boo Madea Halloween”

Madea (Tyler Perry) winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens. PG-13, run time 1:43, Lakes 10

“Aliens”

Sigourney Weaver plays Ellen Ripley, the only survivor of an alien attack decades earlier. She makes a return mission to the planet with space military, on the condition that the creatures are destroyed. Unfortunately, the company behind the mission has some bad, bad ideas, which Ripley hears about from the resident android. This screening is part of Zinema 2’s Halloween Horror Film Series. R, run time 2:18, midnight Saturday, Zinema 2.

Flick or Treat screens “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania’s doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however, Drac is secretly worried that his half-human grandson, Dennis, isn’t showing his vampire side. PG, screens 10 a.m. today through Sunday. Admission: $3. Lakes 10

“Oasis: Supersonic”

This documentary covers the rise of the band Oasis, which is billed as being “one of the most genre and generation-defining British bands that ever existed.” Concert footage, interviews with Noel and Liam Gallagher, bandmates, crew and their mom. R, run time 2:02, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Zinema 2

“The Accountant”

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. R, run time 2:10, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Deepwater Horizon”

On April 20, 2010, one of the world’s largest man-made disasters occurred on the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico. PG-13, run time 1:47, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“The Girl on the Train”

Commuter Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple, Scott and Megan, from the window of her train. One day, Watson witnesses something shocking unfold in the backyard of the strangers’ home. Rachel tells the authorities what she thinks she saw after learning that Megan is now missing and feared dead. R, run time 1:55, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Kevin Hart: What Now?”

Comic Kevin Hart performs his stand-up routine in front of 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. R, run time 1:36, Duluth 10

“The Magnificent Seven”

Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With their lives in jeopardy, Emma Cullen and other desperate residents turn to bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) for help. PG-13, run time 2:13, Duluth 10

“Max Steel”

The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and alien companion Steel, who must harness and combine their tremendous new powers to evolve into the turbo-charged superhero Max Steel. PG-13, run time 1:32, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

Rafe Khatchadorian (Griffin Gluck) has an epic imagination and a slight problem with authority. Both collide when he transfers to a middle school where students are expected to follow the rules. This doesn’t sit well with Rafe. PG, run time 1:35, Premiere, Lakes 10

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. PG-13, run time 2:07, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

