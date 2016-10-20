Best Bets: Trampled by craft beer (or craft beer by Turtles)
Trampled By Turtles returns to the neighborhood to headline the Grand Minnesota Taste-Together, a music-slash-beer event.
In addition to the Duluth-bred band, the seventh annual event will have more than 200 craft beer and wine options by regional breweries and wineries.
Trampled released “Wild Animals” in 2014 and played a show at Bayfront Festival Park this past summer.
Grand Minnesota Taste-Together is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Grand Casino Hinckley. Tickets: $49 at twinportsnightlife.com or Grand Casino Hinckley, Cashwise Liquor Store, Carmody Irish Brew Pub, Super One Liquors in Duluth and Cloquet and The Shack Liquor Store.
Best Bets: Halestorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy to rock Pioneer Hall
Best Bets: Halloween brings ‘Hedwig’ and ‘Rocky Horror’
Best Bets: ‘Dracula’ rises from the rubble
Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it