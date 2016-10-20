Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it
Also from the Shakespeare file: Movement. The University of Minnesota Duluth’s annual fall concert, “Shakespeare in Motion,” gets shades of The Bard with choreography that considers his connection to dance. Choreographers took inspiration from plays and the composers who inspired Shakespeare.
This performance is part of the almost monthlong “First Folio”-themed events. The college is hosting the old, old book of plays, through Oct. 26 at the Tweed Museum of Art.
“Shakespeare in Motion” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Marshall Performing Arts Center’s Dudley Experimental Theater. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and UMD faculty/staff, $7 for students, $5 for UMD students at (218) 726-8561 or z.umn.edu/1617shakesmotion.
