Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it

This performance is part of the almost monthlong “First Folio”-themed events. The college is hosting the old, old book of plays, through Oct. 26 at the Tweed Museum of Art.

“Shakespeare in Motion” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Marshall Performing Arts Center’s Dudley Experimental Theater. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and UMD faculty/staff, $7 for students, $5 for UMD students at (218) 726-8561 or z.umn.edu/1617shakesmotion.

