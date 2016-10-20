Best Bets: Low gets Bard-y

“Remixing Shakespeare” is part of a Shakespeare-heavy month of words, music, images, theater and more celebrating the 400th anniversary of the writer’s death. Other artists featured in the show include the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Trumpet Ensemble; Jakob Jonker, a Renaissance guitar player; and multimedia artists Kathy McTavish and Joellyn Rock.

The reason for the season: The Tweed Museum of Art secured the First Folio, a rare collection of Shakespeare’s plays that was published in 1623. It’s available for viewing during museum hours through Oct. 26.

“Remixing Shakespeare” is at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 902 E. First St. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for students.

Best Bets: Halestorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy to rock Pioneer Hall

Best Bets: Halloween brings ‘Hedwig’ and ‘Rocky Horror’

Best Bets: ‘Dracula’ rises from the rubble

Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it

Best Bets: Trampled by craft beer (or craft beer by Turtles)