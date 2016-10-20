Best Bets: ‘Dracula’ rises from the rubble

But, like most vampires, the show lives on.

The ballet’s production, based on the Bram Stoker novel, is about a young attorney, Jonathan Harker, who finds himself living with Count Dracula. Lots of dark, bloodthirsty stuff goes down in this Transylvanian castle.

Speaking of blood: If you donate a pint at Memorial Blood Center in Duluth or Superior, you will get a buy-one-get-one-free voucher for tickets to “Dracula.”

Minnesota Ballet’s production of “Dracula” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $19 for adults, $14 for students, $12 for children and are available at the Minnesota Ballet, (218) 529-3742 and the DECC ticket office or ticketmaster.com.

Best Bets: Halestorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy to rock Pioneer Hall

Best Bets: Halloween brings ‘Hedwig’ and ‘Rocky Horror’

Best Bets: Low gets Bard-y

Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it

Best Bets: Trampled by craft beer (or craft beer by Turtles)