Best Bets: ‘Dracula’ rises from the rubble
The Minnesota Ballet’s “Dracula” might be cursed. In 2012, the sets by Ann Gumpper were affected by the floodwater that seeped into a storage unit. Earlier this year, the chimney collapsed at the Board of Trade building — the company’s home — and the costumes by Sandy Ehle were buried in the rubble.
But, like most vampires, the show lives on.
The ballet’s production, based on the Bram Stoker novel, is about a young attorney, Jonathan Harker, who finds himself living with Count Dracula. Lots of dark, bloodthirsty stuff goes down in this Transylvanian castle.
Speaking of blood: If you donate a pint at Memorial Blood Center in Duluth or Superior, you will get a buy-one-get-one-free voucher for tickets to “Dracula.”
Minnesota Ballet’s production of “Dracula” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $19 for adults, $14 for students, $12 for children and are available at the Minnesota Ballet, (218) 529-3742 and the DECC ticket office or ticketmaster.com.
