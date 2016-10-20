Best Bets: Halloween brings ‘Hedwig’ and ‘Rocky Horror’

The Underground is hosting alternating performances of both “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” billed as a costume-heavy Halloween treat. In “Hedwig,” the title character tells her story with a mix of humor and song backed by “The Angry Inch.” “Rocky Horror,” meanwhile, is a rite of passage about Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his Transylvanians. This one requires props and callbacks. If you don’t know the score, prepare to be outed as a show virgin.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Oct. 28, 30 and 31; “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” plays at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Oct. 27 and 29. Both shows are at The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students or $35 for both shows available at duluthplayhouse.org

Best Bets: Halestorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy to rock Pioneer Hall

Best Bets: ‘Dracula’ rises from the rubble

Best Bets: Low gets Bard-y

Best Bets: UMD dance: Shakes it, Shakes it

Best Bets: Trampled by craft beer (or craft beer by Turtles)